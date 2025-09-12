Selena Gomez's costar David Henrie spills on 'fun' double date with her, Benny Blanco

David Henrie reveals what made double date with Selena, Benny 'great'

Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco had a "great time" with her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place costar David Henrie and his wife on a "double date."

In a recent chat with People on set of the series' upcoming second installment, the 36-year-old Disney star shared some insights into his double date with the Calm Down singer and her fiance Benny.

"We went on a double date not too long ago and with her and Benny, and that was fun," he told the outlet

He praised Benny's good taste in alcoholic drinks and food, admitting they enjoyed the time together.

"There was wine. There was good wine," David recalled. "Benny knows his wine, and he knows food, and we had a great time."

"It was great to get to know him," the How I Met Your Mother alum gushed over Benny.

As Selena and Benny are preparing for their wedding, David shared that the Only Murders in the Building star got some wedding advice from his wife Maria Cahill.

"They talked about our wedding experience, and then they've talked about just the process a bit," he noted.

As for attending Selena's big day, David shared he “definitely” wants to attend and he's “really hoping" he can make it despite his busy schedule.

Selena recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her wedding invites were already sent and her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short will be the ring bearer.