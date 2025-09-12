 
Geo News

Shailene Woodley breaks silence on 'Big Little Lies' comeback

'Big Little Lies' season 3 return leaves Shailene Woodley thrilled

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Shailene Woodley celebrates Big Little Lies season 3
Shailene Woodley celebrates 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Shailene Woodley finally reacts to Big Little Lies season 3 news.

On September 11, the actress took to Instagram Stories and confirmed the third season.

Shailene Woodley breaks silence on Big Little Lies comeback

Sharing a photo with costars Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, Shailene wrote, "WE ARE so back."

Adding, "big little lies 3, you ready???"

In the next slide, she confirmed, "cause … it’s happening …." alongside another photo with her costars.

Shailene Woodley breaks silence on Big Little Lies comeback

It comes after Deadline confirmed that Francesca Sloane, co-creator of Mr. & Mrs. Smith at Prime Video, has been hired to pen the first episode of season 3.

The outlet revealed that she will also serve as an executive producer alongside series creator David E. Kelley and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, first premiered in 2017 and quickly became one of HBO’s most acclaimed dramas. Meanwhile the second season aired in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the star-studded cast.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen in rare outing as romance intensifies
Meagan Good reveals how Jonathan Majors' trial brought them closer
Meagan Good reveals how Jonathan Majors' trial brought them closer
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's dream home plans foiled by engagement breakdown
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's dream home plans foiled by engagement breakdown
Mark Hamill shocked at his 'five features this year'
Mark Hamill shocked at his 'five features this year'
Teddi Mellencamp stresses ‘too important' step amid cancer journey
Teddi Mellencamp stresses ‘too important' step amid cancer journey
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort rumours
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Voldemort rumours
Glen Powell talks about his recent successes
Glen Powell talks about his recent successes
Channing Tatum marks major relationship milestone with girlfriend Inka Williams
Channing Tatum marks major relationship milestone with girlfriend Inka Williams