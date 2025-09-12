Shailene Woodley breaks silence on 'Big Little Lies' comeback

Shailene Woodley celebrates 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Shailene Woodley finally reacts to Big Little Lies season 3 news.

On September 11, the actress took to Instagram Stories and confirmed the third season.

Sharing a photo with costars Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, Shailene wrote, "WE ARE so back."

Adding, "big little lies 3, you ready???"

In the next slide, she confirmed, "cause … it’s happening …." alongside another photo with her costars.

It comes after Deadline confirmed that Francesca Sloane, co-creator of Mr. & Mrs. Smith at Prime Video, has been hired to pen the first episode of season 3.

The outlet revealed that she will also serve as an executive producer alongside series creator David E. Kelley and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, first premiered in 2017 and quickly became one of HBO’s most acclaimed dramas. Meanwhile the second season aired in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the star-studded cast.