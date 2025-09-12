Teddi Mellencamp stresses ‘too important' step amid cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp reveals what she wishes she did before cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp tugged at some heartstrings by calling her fans' attention to one of the most "important" things, mostly taken for granted- a life insurance.

As the TV personality is herself going through stage 4 skin cancer, she took to her Instagram account to urge her 1.2 million followers to secure life insurance as soon as possible.

"I'm currently living with stage four melanoma," she said at the beginning of the clip posted on Thursday.

"It was one of those things that I felt like I was blindsided by, even though I had already had stage one melanoma, " she said, referring to life insurance.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went on to say, "When I was younger I could have effortlessly gotten life insurance and it could have changed my worries, my concerns. Right now there are so many unknowns. Life insurance shouldn't be one of them."

"This is too important not to share," she captioned her awareness video.

"I am telling you, there’s no wrong time to get life insurance. Do it now. Do it for your kids. Do it for your family. Do it for your peace of mind," she added.