Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence on his marriage to Nicola Peltz amid family feud

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 12, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham's former girlfriend Lexi Wood has nothing but "best" wishes for her ex and his wife Nicola Peltz.

In a recent chat with Daily Mail, the ex of the 26-year-old budding entrepreneur opened up about their relationship, who dated him for almost a year before Brooklyn met his now wife in October 2019.

"I think when it broke out [in the news], we probably dated for longer than people thought, but because we were both young, we really did love privacy," Lexi told the outlet

The Summer House star gushed over Brooklyn calling her ex as "an amazing person."

"I love that he has moved on to his amazing relationship and marriage," she noted of Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage, "I wish nothing but the best for both of them."

Amid the ongoing tensions with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn is reportedly spending more time with Nicola's family.

"I know [Nicola's] brothers and her and I have met a couple times and, honestly, from the outside looking in, they're all amazing," Lexi said of the billionaire heiress' family.

"His life has moved on so much. My life has moved on so much... I just love this chapter for him and them and I just really respect everything," she reflected.

