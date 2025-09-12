Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's dream home plans foiled by engagement breakdown

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were reportedly building a dream home together before their split.

In a clip posted to Nina's TikTok account in July, the Canadian actress and the professional snowboarder are seen inside the home as it undergoes construction.

The former couple jokes about the expense of building a home in the clip.

"How much do we have left?" Nina asks Shaun, to which the professional player replies, "40 bucks."

"That's it?" the Reunion star responds before ending the clip.

“When you’re getting married and building a house in the same year," Nina captioned the video.

On September 11, news broke that Nina and Shaun had called off their engagement after five years together.

Commenting on their split, an insider spilled to People magazine that "it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Rumors of Nina and Shaun's split emerged after the Vampire Diaries alum was seen without her engagement ring at the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

For those unversed, the professional snowboarder proposed to the actress in October 2024, after a four-year relationship.

Recently, in an interview with People, Shane shared how "excited" he and Nina were to plan their wedding.

"It's very exciting to have new aspirations and new things to strive for together. It's very humbling and exciting, and she's excited too," said the former Olympian.

"We've gotten a lot of advice from different people who have planned their own weddings and other things. So we're definitely gathering information and now trying to see what will work best for us in some way," explained Shane.