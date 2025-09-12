 
Travis Kelce's ex dodges questions on his engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole avoided commenting on his engagement to Taylor Swift during a New York Fashion Week event

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 12, 2025

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is keeping quiet about his engagement to Taylor Swift.

During a red-carpet interview with the Daily Mail at the House of Champion event for New York Fashion Week, the 33-year-old sports reporter quickly shut down questions about the Kansas City Chiefs star’s recent engagement announcement.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Nicole said with a smile, before redirecting attention back to the party. “But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”

Nicole, who dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022, has faced speculation from fans since the couple’s high-profile split. 

After Kelce and Swift revealed their engagement late last month, she shared a cryptic Instagram post about “choosing joy,” which many interpreted as a subtle response.

At the event, Nicole clarified that she is focused on her own life and open to future relationships, though she admitted dating apps aren’t her style.

“I’m living in my little single season,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Hot Girl Summer is turning into Hot Girl Fall and Hot Girl Winter.”

Kelce and Swift confirmed their engagement with photos from their romantic shoot, marking the latest chapter in their headline-making romance.

