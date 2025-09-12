 
Nicole Kidman's daughter emerges as NYFW 'It Girl': Report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose stepped into the spotlight at New York Fashion Week while attending multiple star-studded parties

September 12, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose is making waves on the fashion scene, stepping into the spotlight at this September’s New York Fashion Week.

The 17-year-old model, who faced criticism after her Paris Fashion Week runway debut last year, has quickly become a fixture at industry events.

On Wednesday, she attended two high-profile parties in Manhattan, including a private gathering at the Upper East Side’s Doubles club celebrating Sofia Coppola’s upcoming Chanel Haute Couture coffee table book, due out October 15.

Later the same evening, Sunday joined the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s official NYFW Kickoff Party at Rockefeller Center, where she turned heads in a custom “Starbucks Siren Gown” designed by Zac Posen and Erin Walsh. 

The shimmering green-to-blue dress, inspired by the coffee brand’s logo, was part of a playful collaboration with the fashion house.

Her appearance followed recent outings at other luxury brand events, including Miu Miu’s fragrance launch earlier this month. 

Despite past criticism of her modeling skills, insiders say her parents remain supportive. 

As per Daily Mail's claims, “Nicole and Keith are proud of her and letting her forge her own path."

