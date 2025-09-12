Justin Bieber shares a glimpse of candid father-son moment

Justin Bieber is giving fans a closer look at life as a dad.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a series of Instagram photos on Thursday, September 11, featuring tender moments with his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

In one image, Bieber sat in the passenger seat of a car while holding onto Jack’s feet as the toddler, clad only in a diaper, stood on his lap and reached for the dashboard.

Hailey reposted the sweet snapshot to her Instagram Stories, adding one of her husband’s new tracks, Mother in You.

Other pictures showed Bieber carrying Jack outdoors as the little one pointed into the distance, as well as a candid shot of the toddler perched on his father’s lap.

The latest posts follow a series of family photos shared earlier this month, including images of Bieber and Jack kayaking together, twinning in matching pink outfits, and celebrating the toddler’s first birthday with a “Camp Jack”-themed party.

Bieber, who has often hidden Jack’s face in public posts, also reflects on fatherhood in his new album SWAG II, where he dedicates lyrics to his wife and son.