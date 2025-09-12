 
Geo News

Prince William's hard boundaries laid bare: ‘This is completely off the table!'

Astrologer gets honest about some of Prince William’s hard boundaries

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 12, 2025

Prince William’s protective instincts come into the limelight
Prince William’s protective instincts come into the limelight

Astrology expert Inbaal Hongiman has just brought some of Prince William’s hard boundaries to light.

The whole thing has been shared during the expert’s interview with Express US.

In her eyes, “Prince Harry and Prince William both have quite stubborn star signs, but in very different ways.”

Because where Prince William is concerned, he is a Cancerian, “which is a sensitive sign that is devoted to family and their inner circle.”

Due to this very reason, “anything that could harm the family unit or their closest loved ones is absolutely off the table,” she explained.

The conversation didn’t end there either, instead Ms Hongiman admitted, “For Prince William, he feels that his brother was wrong to leave, and therefore, he sees every decision that stemmed from that as inherently wrong.”

“The sign of Cancer sees the family as being of the highest importance, and therefore, this is the red line that he refuses to cross. Family above all,” she concluded by saying.

What is pertinent to mention is that, this is in stark contrast to Prince harry’s “practical and pragmatic” approach. “For him, if a situation causes him sadness, he will just refuse to do it. No negotiation, no guilt tripping.”

Prince Harry's curse turns into national headlines: ‘He can't unsell it'
Prince Harry's curse turns into national headlines: ‘He can't unsell it'
Prince Harry releases emotional statement on his recent UK visit
Prince Harry releases emotional statement on his recent UK visit
Princess Anne dubbed 'best value for money' for Royals
Princess Anne dubbed 'best value for money' for Royals
Prince William had 'no idea' about King Charles, Prince Harry reunion?
Prince William had 'no idea' about King Charles, Prince Harry reunion?
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles rows and ‘violence': Insider
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles rows and ‘violence': Insider
Prince Harry talks about feeling 'isolated' after meeting King Charles
Prince Harry talks about feeling 'isolated' after meeting King Charles
Prince Harry zest for achieving ‘Mission Impossible' lauded by expert
Prince Harry zest for achieving ‘Mission Impossible' lauded by expert
Princess Diana ‘city girl' habits made her dread Royals
Princess Diana ‘city girl' habits made her dread Royals