Prince William's hard boundaries laid bare: ‘This is completely off the table!'

Prince William’s protective instincts come into the limelight

Astrology expert Inbaal Hongiman has just brought some of Prince William’s hard boundaries to light.

The whole thing has been shared during the expert’s interview with Express US.

In her eyes, “Prince Harry and Prince William both have quite stubborn star signs, but in very different ways.”

Because where Prince William is concerned, he is a Cancerian, “which is a sensitive sign that is devoted to family and their inner circle.”

Due to this very reason, “anything that could harm the family unit or their closest loved ones is absolutely off the table,” she explained.

The conversation didn’t end there either, instead Ms Hongiman admitted, “For Prince William, he feels that his brother was wrong to leave, and therefore, he sees every decision that stemmed from that as inherently wrong.”

“The sign of Cancer sees the family as being of the highest importance, and therefore, this is the red line that he refuses to cross. Family above all,” she concluded by saying.

What is pertinent to mention is that, this is in stark contrast to Prince harry’s “practical and pragmatic” approach. “For him, if a situation causes him sadness, he will just refuse to do it. No negotiation, no guilt tripping.”