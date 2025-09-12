From superstar to superdad: Justin Bieber’s fatherhood moments with baby Jack

Justin Bieber just treated his fans by sharing adorable snaps of his baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 31-year-old singer posted a series of photos of himself with his 1-year-old son.

In one of the shared snaps, the Grammy winner can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car, holding the toddler standing on his lap.

For those unversed, Justin welcomed Jack with wife Hailey Bieber on August 14, 2024. The couple often shares photos of their baby on social media.

The Baby hitmaker and the supermodel recently celebrated Jack's first birthday.

Hailey took to her Instagram handle on August 28 to share rare glimpses from her son's birthday party.

Source: Hailey's Instagram

In the shared pictures, the Rhode founder smiles as she holds her son up to her shoulder.

On the other hand, Justin also posted sweet moments with his son via an Instagram carousel.

In one photo, Jack sits on a large cushion as his legs dangle on his father's shoulders.

The second slide shows the toddler sitting on the singer's shoulders as his legs rest on his father's chest.

Source: Justin's Instagram

Days before, the crooner shared adorable pictures of the father-son duo twinning in matching pink outfits.

The Never Say Never hitmaker rocked a neon pink hoodie and ripped jeans, while Jack wore a pink tank top and pink leggings.