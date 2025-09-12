 
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks share their 'official' announcement

Liam Hemsworth just made it official as the 'Hunger Games' star popped the question to Gabriella Brooks

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 12, 2025

Liam Hemsworth and longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are officially engaged.

The Australian model revealed the news Friday on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and the Hunger Games star, embracing in their backyard. 

She also gave fans a closer look at her dazzling diamond ring, which appeared in a follow-up image.

Brooks captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji, later reposting it to her Instagram Story for her more than 200,000 followers. Hemsworth has yet to share the announcement on his own social media.

The couple, who first sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was spotted wearing a sparkler during a yacht outing in Ibiza, have been dating since late 2019. 

Their romance began shortly after Hemsworth’s divorce from singer Miley Cyrus.

Though they faced brief breakup speculation in 2022, Hemsworth and Brooks have made several red carpet appearances together in recent years, most recently at the London premieres of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Limitless: Live Better Now.

