Ed Sheeran teams up with 'Bridgerton' actress for highly anticipated album

Ed Sheeran has released his highly anticipated eighth studio album Play, alongside the official music video for his single Camera, starring actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Directed by Emil Nava, the video was shot entirely on an iPhone and follows Sheeran and the Bridgerton star through the early stages of a blossoming romance, from a first date at a restaurant to a picnic in the park, a night out in Croatia’s Old Town, and even sharing the stage at one of Sheeran’s stadium shows.

The singer revealed he initially considered using private home footage of his relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn, but ultimately decided to recreate those moments with Dynevor to maintain the couple’s privacy.

Sheeran explained, “My original idea was using private footage of Cherry and me. But we’re an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us. So I recreated a few key moments with the wonderful Phoebe Dynevor.”

Moreover, the release of Play marks what Sheeran calls “a direct response to the darkest period of my life.”

The 13-track album blends themes of love, escape, and cultural exploration inspired by his touring experiences.

The new music and video come as Sheeran prepares to relocate with his family to the United States, where he says he plans to “settle” while on tour.