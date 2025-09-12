Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares how she handles online hate

Kayla Nicole addresses online hate she's dealt this past year

Kayla Nicole says she has learned to take "control of the narrative" after facing a wave of online hate this past year.

The podcaster and reporter, who once dated Taylor Swift's now-fiancé and NFL star Tavis Kelce, made the admission Thursday during the New York Fashion Week.

Nicole also shared that the biggest lesson she's learned about herself this past year is that "the opinions of others are only as big as you make them."

"So if I don't allow it to affect me, it simply won't," she told People Magazine. "You know what I mean? Sometimes on social media, we think that it's the whole world, and it's really not."

"It's an app with a couple of 100,000 million people, but you're in control of the narrative, honestly, and if something is holding you, bogging you down, turn it off," Nicole continued. "Delete the app, log off. That's my biggest advice"

Nicole’s comments come weeks after Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August. In response, Nicole subtly shared a video of actress Tracee Ellis Ross talking about choosing joy over fleeting happiness. “Happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for and takes practice.”

Reflecting on that repost, Nicole said, “Gosh, I was reading a book years ago, but basically the idea is that happiness is fleeting. Joy is something that’s deep and eternal, and it’s a choice every day. It resonates with me because it’s something that I try to do in my life on a regular basis.”

Since her split from Kelce in 2022, Nicole has been intentional about moving forward. That included unfollowing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram—a decision she’s previously explained. “The reality is I know these people in real life,” she said earlier this year.

“And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

In April, she also revealed she hasn’t yet experienced a romance like the fairytales portrayed in Disney movies.