George Clooney reveals his 'deep worries' about social media's impact on kids

George Clooney opens up about parenting in social media era

George Clooney has opened up about his worries related to social media’s impact on his children’s life.

During an interview with fellow actress Julia Robert for 72 Magazine, he candidly talked about the precaution he is adapting to protect his twins, Ella and Alexanders, from online platforms.

"I don’t know how to do it [use social media],” the Ocean's Elevan actor began by saying.

Revealing why he is not active on social media, the Hollywood actor continued, "I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it. But I worry about kids. I worry about my kids, obviously ...”

Sharing the reason for keeping their children away from the public eye, he told the outlet, "The risks are so much bigger and the consequences follow you for so much longer. I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can.”

Before concluding, the 64-year-old actor shared, "But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer. And they do like to watch a good Snoopy movie and things like that. "

For those unversed, George Clooney welcomed his twins, Ella and Alexanders, with his wife, Amal Clooney, on June 6, 2017.