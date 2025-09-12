Sharon Osbourne on mission to fortify Ozzy Osbourne's legacy: Source

Photo: Sharon Osbourne wants to whitewash Ozzy Osbourne's dark chapters post death: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been determined to ensure that her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, is remembered for more than his scandals.

The Black Sabbath frontman died in July at the age of 76. He passed away just two weeks after his final concert in Birmingham.

In the wake of his demise, Sharon has reportedly taken it upon herself to protect and reshape his legacy, per RadarOnline.com.

While Ozzy's darkest moments, from substance abuse and infidelity to the infamous incident where he threatened to kill Sharon, have resurfaced, insiders dished that she is focused on giving the world a more complete picture of the rock icon.

“Sharon is now obsessed with ensuring Ozzy is remembered for more than his scandals,” a source close to the family told the publication.

“She wants the world to see the full picture," the noted remarking, "yes, the addictions and the chaos, but also his love, his generosity, and the fact he fought to the very end.”

The insider continued, “She knows people will bring up the darkest chapters of their marriage, but she refuses to let that be the whole story. Her mission now is to make Ozzy appear virtually saintly – not by hiding the bad, but by showing how he overcame it.”

According to the source, Sharon has also insisted she gave as good as she got.

“Though considering what he put her through, that’s far from the truth,” they added in conclusion.