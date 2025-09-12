Mark Hamill vows the one person he will never forgive: 'I'm so angry'

Mark Hamill unveils his fury over one unforgivable experience

Mark Hamill just opened up about how a theatre usher once spoilt the shocking Carrie jump scare for him.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 73-year-old actor, who has appeared in three Stephen King movies, Sleepwalker, The Life of Chuck, and The Long Walk, admitted he feels a strong connection to the horror best-seller's collective works.

Hamill revealed he once went to watch the 1976 movie Carrie, where a theatre usher ruined “one of the greatest jump scares in the history of cinema” for him.

At the end of the film, Amy Irving’s Sue Snell has a nightmare and puts flowers on the ground, when Carrie’s bloody arm suddenly comes out and grabs her.

Referring to the Los Angeles neighborhood, he said, "I saw it in Westwood. Just moments before that happened, an usher put the flashlight on and said, 'There's no smoking in the theater.' I wasn't smoking. Maybe somebody down the row was. But I turned to say, 'I'm not smoking,' and I heard the whole theater go, 'Ah!'"

When the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star looked back at the screen, Carrie’s arm was fully visible. "I'll never forgive that person because you don't get a second time to be surprised like that.”

“I still love the movie, but, oh, I'm so angry 'cause, like I say, that's one of my favorite jump scares of all time and I missed it, thanks to an overactive usher,” Mark Hamill explained.