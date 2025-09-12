Ed Sheeran makes major career leap amid album ‘Play' hype

Ed Sheeran launches fashion brand inspired by ‘Play’

Ed Sheeran just launched a fashion collection inspired by his latest album, Play.

The 34-year-old pop star has created a capsule line in a joint venture with New York-based brand KidSuper which includes T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and hats.

He admitted that he enjoyed working with founder of the brand, Colm Dillane and while talking to WWD, Ed explained: "I've loved working with Colm on this capsule collection.”

"When we first started talking, I realized that there was a lot of similarities in the way we approach our work, and the feel of KidSuper mirrors what my new album Play is all about,” the star further mentioned.

Ed continued, "I love the spirit of the pieces we've designed; it's all fun, and Colm has helped bring the joy and freedom of Play to life.”

"We've had a lot of fun creating the pieces, and this is a first for me, so I'm really pleased I got to do it with KidSuper,” the Shape of You hitmaker further mentioned.

The collection was launched at the brand’s studios in NYC on Thursday ahead of the release of Ed’s album, Play, which was released the next day.

This comes after the Perfect crooner clarified to his fans and followers that he’s not permanently moving to the US.

In a post on Instagram, Ed explained: “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting record straight, coz there’s deffo a narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason.

"I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz,” he wrote.

"Also this isn’t a tax thing, it’s USA not UAE. Il always pay tax in UK coz that’s where I live. Play out Friday go listen to it x,” Ed Sheeran concluded.