Miley Cyrus reveals 'wrong' advice mom Tish gave about choosing men

Miley Cyrus says mom Tish gave wrong advice about relationships

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her mom, Tish Cyrus, wanted her to "stay with the wrong guy" just because he was "hot".

In a joint interview with her mom and sister, Brandi, Miley told The Cut, "Mom always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot," per Birmingham Live.

Tish chimed in, defending her counsel and noting that Miley’s current beau, drummer Maxx Morando, is also hot.

She said: "Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you're kind of over it and you're like ... In a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that's hot!".

The Wrecking Ball singer, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, added, "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself."

"I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like: 'They need to be tall' ... My man's hot as hell ... But my man also respects me," she remarked.

Brandi weighed in, noting that Tish has "evolved" and has herself "found someone that is hot and respects her" in her current husband, actor Dominic Purcell.

"That's always the goal," remarked the Flowers hitmaker.

Miley Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to January 2020.