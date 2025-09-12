Olivia Rodrigo admires 'Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery' documentary

Olivia Rodrigo shares honest feedback about Lilith Fair documentary

Olivia Rodrigo has just expressed her awe upon finding out that many of her favourite artists had performed at the Lilith Fairfestival.

In a recently released trailer, Rodrigo is one of the many artists interviewed for the upcoming documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery documentary.

In the trailer, the Deja Vu singer began by saying, “Finding out that all of my favourite artists had played at the event."

Referring to the singers Paul, Suzanne Big, Erica, Jane O’ Conor, Miss Elliot, Sarah Mclofflin, Cheryl Cro, Juel, Rodrigo admitted, "I was in disbelief that I’d never heard of it before."

Recently, the director, Ally Pankiw, released a statement to share her experience as well as the purpose of filming this documentary, of an all-female music festival.

“I am so proud to be a part of this beautiful doc - especially at what feels like a fitting time to highlight a story of resistance and radical joy in the face of systems that try to keep women and diverse voices small,” Pankiw penned in a statement.

“The collaborative effort of this film and what it took to make it mirrors the incredible underdog story of Sarah and her team and how they fought for Lilith to succeed against all odds,” the statement noted a well.

For those unversed, Lilith Fair was a travelling music festival, which celebrated women in music, featuring primarily female artists, and donated profits to women’s charity, was founded by Sarah McLachlan that ran from 1997 to 1999.

“I’m so filled with pride and nostalgia watching this film,” McLachlan said about Lilith Fair documentry in a statement.

“Ally and the team have beautifully captured the magic and strength of a community of women who came together and lifted each other up to create positive change in the world. I hope the film resonates with everyone and we can continue to strive to support and champion one another,” she added before exiting the statement.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2025.