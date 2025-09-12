Taylor Swift set to provide evidence to Justin Baldoni's team in Blake Lively case

Taylor Swift gets dragged into Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively case

Taylor Swift is set to provide evidence under oath in her former best pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle.

Swift is set to participate in a deposition next month after releasing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

However, it will happen only if Baldoni’s team can persuade the judge to extend the deadline of the deposition to avoid a conflict with the Grammy winner’s prior commitments.

This comes after a judge allowed the It Ends With Us director’s team to get text messages between Blake and Swift regarding the movie.

Blake accused Baldoni of harassment on the set and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her online due to her having spoken up.

The director then filed a defamation countersuit against Blake and her husband Ryan, but it was dismissed.

Swift’s decade-long friendship with the Gossip Girl star has reportedly ended over her being dragged into the case after Baldoni's team shared a text that the actress allegedly sent him where she referred to her husband and the Karma hitmaker as her "dragons," seemingly trying to intimidate him.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case will go to trial on March 9, 2026.