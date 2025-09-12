Mark Hamill makes stark comparison between two 'Star Wars' eras

Mark Hamill just praised Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for capturing the spirit of George Lucas.

In a talk with The Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old American actor reflected on his return to The Mandalorian season 2 finale as Luke.

Referring to the series creator George Lucas, Hamill said, "I think Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, boy, do they get Star Wars. They get it. They're speaking the same language that George did in a way that I questioned in the sequels."

Shedding light on his comeback in The Mandalorian, he elaborated, "The reason I did Mandalorian was that Luke had a beginning and an end. There was no middle. It was like making a trilogy about James Bond as a young boy who first became aware of the Secret Service and wanted to be a part of it.”

The Wild Robot star added, “Part two was him training to be an agent. Part three is earning his license to kill – The End. No From Russia With Love, Dr. No or Goldfinger. You never got to see Luke as a Master Jedi at the peak of his powers.”

“He was the most idealistic character in that series. He was someone who would take adversity and double down and come back and counter his setbacks. We didn’t see any of that. So when I got the chance, I thought, 'Geez, this is wonderful,’” he stated.

For those unaware, Hamill appeared in The Book of Boba Fett for a Luke episode where the Jedi trained Baby Yoda but he has not returned since then and is not likely to come back.