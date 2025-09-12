Lola Young describes major change since sobriety

Lola Young opens up about battling substance abuse

Lola Young just admitted she has become "more empathetic" since battling drug addiction.

The Messy singer spent time in rehab last year to address her substance abuse issues and has now opened up about her struggle, revealing she worked on "some internal healing" but her journey to sobriety has taught her "a lot."

She told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s been a struggle – I’ve definitely had to work on some internal healing while grappling with touring and stuff...”

"I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances. It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey,” she further mentioned.

The 24-year-old Don’t Hate Me singer also expressed gratitude to have been given the support to get better.

"A lot of people don’t have the privilege of being able to do that. A lot of people suffer from addiction, and a lot of people are in that personal journey [to recovery],” Lola stated.

"Anyone who knows that feeling will know it’s not linear, it’s always up and down, but it’s down to dysregulation of dopamine … coming out as ADHD as well and being diagnosed, that’s been hard to deal with,” the pop star confessed.

In May, Lola Young revealed that she had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) which can cause difficulties with focus and impulse control.