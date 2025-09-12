Kody Brown reveals wife's reaction to his joining new gig

Photo: Kody Brown reveals his wife's unexpected reaction to him landing new gig

Kody Brown recently shared how his wife reacted to him joining the cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

For those unversed, Special Forces puts celebrity contestants through the same intense challenges that U.S. Special Forces trainees face, guided by a team of ex-military operatives.

The show is known for its no-nonsense training, extreme physical demands, and very real risks.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Brown weighed in on the time when Robyn Brown, his wife, got to know about

“She was like, ‘I just don’t think I would.’ She is the kind of wife that has concern for everybody, and so she’s a worrier,” Kody, 55, said. “She’s going to worry about me, and she’s like, ‘I don’t want you doing that.’”

He admitted her hesitation was valid, explaining, “It’s the first thing you learn when you step into it, is like, ‘This could kill you. You might die. And we’re serious, so don’t be stupid.’”

Kody revealed that when the call from Special Forces came, Robyn wasn’t exactly enthusiastic.

“When they called me about Special Forces, I’m telling my wife, and she’s like, ‘We’re going to have to discuss this.’ One month went by, another month, we never discussed it,” he shared.

“[I’m like], ‘We’re not going to discuss it, are we?’ She says, ‘I know you’re going to do it. There’s no way I can stop you,’” he recalled with a laugh.

Despite her concerns, Kody admitted Robyn ultimately supported his choice.