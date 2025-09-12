 
Geo News

Katie Price reveals getting 'booted out' hours ahead of gig with Kerry Katona

Katie Price and Kerry Katona reportedly have been touring UK together

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Katie Price makes rare admission ahead of gig with Kerry Katona

Katie Price has revealed that she was unceremoniously kicked out of her hotel just hours before hitting the stage with Kerry Katona.

As fans will be aware, the former glamour model, 47, and the Atomic Kitten star, 45, are currently touring the UK with their candid live show, An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, taking to Snapchat, Katie revealed her morning did not exactly go as she had planned.

Posting “Hotel booted us out,” she later expanded in a video, “Morning everyone, well believe it or not I had a good night’s sleep."

She continued, "The theatre is only 10 minutes away from the hotel."

"And don’t you just hate it when people knock on the door, ‘come on you’ve got to get out now.’ It really winds me up,” she explained.

Katie added, “I’m like, ‘yes, if you want to come in you can see we are packing up.’"

In conclusion, she shared with her fans, "Anyway we are at the theatre six hours early which is good so I’m going to find a Subway. So I’m going to put the kittens in, settle them in, and then go and get a Subway.”

Stephen King issues apology over controversial tweet
Stephen King issues apology over controversial tweet
Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles recall filming 'Supernatural' at 'haunted' location
Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles recall filming 'Supernatural' at 'haunted' location
Ed Sheeran makes major career leap amid album ‘Play' hype
Ed Sheeran makes major career leap amid album ‘Play' hype
David Jason confirms farewell return to British sitcom's golden jubilee
David Jason confirms farewell return to British sitcom's golden jubilee
Giorgio Armani had a will: Here's everything to know
Giorgio Armani had a will: Here's everything to know
Kendall Jenner ditches the runway for major night out: Source
Kendall Jenner ditches the runway for major night out: Source
Miley Cyrus reveals 'wrong' advice mom Tish gave about choosing men
Miley Cyrus reveals 'wrong' advice mom Tish gave about choosing men
Sharon Osbourne on mission to fortify Ozzy Osbourne's legacy: Source
Sharon Osbourne on mission to fortify Ozzy Osbourne's legacy: Source