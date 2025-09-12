Katie Price reveals getting 'booted out' hours ahead of gig with Kerry Katona

Katie Price makes rare admission ahead of gig with Kerry Katona

Katie Price has revealed that she was unceremoniously kicked out of her hotel just hours before hitting the stage with Kerry Katona.

As fans will be aware, the former glamour model, 47, and the Atomic Kitten star, 45, are currently touring the UK with their candid live show, An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, taking to Snapchat, Katie revealed her morning did not exactly go as she had planned.

Posting “Hotel booted us out,” she later expanded in a video, “Morning everyone, well believe it or not I had a good night’s sleep."

She continued, "The theatre is only 10 minutes away from the hotel."

"And don’t you just hate it when people knock on the door, ‘come on you’ve got to get out now.’ It really winds me up,” she explained.

Katie added, “I’m like, ‘yes, if you want to come in you can see we are packing up.’"

In conclusion, she shared with her fans, "Anyway we are at the theatre six hours early which is good so I’m going to find a Subway. So I’m going to put the kittens in, settle them in, and then go and get a Subway.”