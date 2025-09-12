 
Mariah Carey signs up for stunning upcoming show

Mariah Carey is all set to perform in the Amazon rainforest

September 12, 2025

Mariah Carey to headline floating stage show

Mariah Carey is ready to deliver a headlining performance on a floating stage in the Amazon rainforest.

It was announced that the pop star will perform in the forest as a part of the Amazônia Live - Today and Always concert, in the hopes of drawing attention to the climate crisis.

The headlining performance with a cause would be set to take place on September 17, on a floating stage on the Guamá River, raising awareness of ongoing efforts to preserve the rainforest.

The unique idea of the stage was generated from the region’s symbolic flower, the Victoria Amazonica, and will showcase the Amazon sunset as Mariah performs her set.

Other acts who would be part of the show include Brazilian artists Dona Onete, Gaby Amarantos, Zaynara and Joelma.

It is pertinent to mention that The Amazônia Live - Today and Always concert is being organized just two months ahead of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, with the aim of highlighting the importance of protecting the rainforest and its biodiversity.

This performance follows Mariah's recent appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Additionally, the Emotions singer is also working to release her sixteenth studio album, Here for It All, on September 26. 

