Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe

Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari's thinly veiled swipe

Kevin Federline doesn’t care what Sam Asghari thinks about his fatherhood skills.

Federline has responded to Asghari’s comments about what kind of father he was.

In August, Britney Spears’s second ex-husband was asked his thoughts about Federline releasing a memoir titled You Thought You Knew. The 31-year-old told TMZ, "Well, he was a professional father, so it would be the first book that'll tell you how to be a professional father."

When the former DJ and father of Britney’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, was asked to respond to Asghari’s claims, he said he’s "not too worried about what Sam thinks."

"But I do love the tagline 'professional father,'" he continued. "I think every father should strive to be a professional father."

In the video obtained by TMZ, Federline also expressed excitement over the upcoming memoir release, saying he "can't wait for people to read it."

In a statement about the book, Federline told People, "This book is extremely intimate and transparent."

"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence," he continued. "If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here."

Kevin Federline's You Thought You Knew releases on Oct. 21