 
Geo News

Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's seemingly took a swipe at Kevin Federline back in August

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari's thinly veiled swipe 

Kevin Federline doesn’t care what Sam Asghari thinks about his fatherhood skills.

Federline has responded to Asghari’s comments about what kind of father he was.

In August, Britney Spears’s second ex-husband was asked his thoughts about Federline releasing a memoir titled You Thought You Knew. The 31-year-old told TMZ, "Well, he was a professional father, so it would be the first book that'll tell you how to be a professional father."

When the former DJ and father of Britney’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, was asked to respond to Asghari’s claims, he said he’s "not too worried about what Sam thinks."

"But I do love the tagline 'professional father,'" he continued. "I think every father should strive to be a professional father."

In the video obtained by TMZ, Federline also expressed excitement over the upcoming memoir release, saying he "can't wait for people to read it."

In a statement about the book, Federline told People, "This book is extremely intimate and transparent."

"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence," he continued. "If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here."

Kevin Federline's You Thought You Knew releases on Oct. 21

Ruston Kelly breaks free from past shadows in new album
Ruston Kelly breaks free from past shadows in new album
Ryan Phillippe gets honest about son Deacon's career
Ryan Phillippe gets honest about son Deacon's career
Mark Consuelos has hilarious on-air vow renewal with Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos has hilarious on-air vow renewal with Kelly Ripa
Mariah Carey signs up for stunning upcoming show
Mariah Carey signs up for stunning upcoming show
John Leguizamo stuns fans with his unexpected new peoject
John Leguizamo stuns fans with his unexpected new peoject
Cillian Murphy addresses rumoured role in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy addresses rumoured role in 'Harry Potter' series
Judy Greer couldn't 'unwind' around Hollywood icon on 'The Long Walk' set
Judy Greer couldn't 'unwind' around Hollywood icon on 'The Long Walk' set
Julianne Nicholson's biggest Emmy regret comes to light
Julianne Nicholson's biggest Emmy regret comes to light