Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone

August 29, 2025

September 13, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter tops the album charts for two weeks straight 

Sabrina Carpenter just marked two consecutive weeks on the top of the Official Albums Chart with Man’s Best Friend.

This record is her second to spend more than one week at the top, following 2023’s record-breaking Short n’ Sweet, which currently shows its endurance at Number 11.

However, this week’s highest new entry is from the Britpop icons, Suede, with their tenth studio collection Antidepressants (2).

The record matches the peak of their 2023 record Antifiction, and has earned the band a tenth Top 10 album in the UK.

Antidepressants also tops the Official Record Store Chart, shifting the most copies in independent UK record shops this week, and is also on the summit of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, being this week’s biggest seller on wax.

Red Rum Club, alternate-rock artist marked a career-best with their fifth full-length work BUCK, which is on the seventh spot on the Official Albums Chart.

The group, comprising Joe “the Blow” Corby, Fran Doran, Simon Hepworth, Neil Lawson, Michael McDermott and Tom Williams, witnessed Official Albums Chart success with 2020’s The Hollow Of Humdrum (58), 2021 LP How To Steal The World (34) and 2024’s Western Approaches (8).

It is also pertinent to mention that with the release of SWAG II, a sequel of Justin Bieber’s SWAG, soars from 77 to back into the Top 10 this week.

Last but not the least, after the new single, The Dead Dance, dropped, Lady Gaga’s former chart-topping album, MAYHEM, has entered the Top 40 once again, on the 33rd spot. 

