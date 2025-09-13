Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans

Photo: Taylor Swift encourages fiancé Travis Kelce to make big decision about career: Source

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce is reportedly gearing up for his final NFL season.

According to RadarOnline.com, the pals of Kansas City Chiefs star claim that he is more than ready for what comes next.

As Kelce is in the last year of his two-year, $34.25 million contract, a insider tipped to the Daily Mail he has been leaning toward retiring after this season to focus on life off the field with fiancée Taylor Swift.

“Travis anticipates he will hang it up after this season,” a source claimed.

They went on to add, “No matter how hard that decision will be, he has a lot to look forward to in TV and in life — and he has his brother and Taylor to thank for that.”

Meanwhile, Kelce has already begun building his post-football brand. Alongside his older brother Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, he co-hosts the hit New Heights podcast.

Both brothers have scored big sponsorship deals and are expected to land lucrative TV contracts for game-day coverage.

“His brother has been so busy on TV and, as sad as it was to leave the game, he figured it out and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” the source added.

As for Swift, she has been supportive of his plans and has been letting Kelce call the shots.

“With Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision,” the insider explained.

Kelce had previously toyed with the idea of retirement at the end of last season but returned to help the Chiefs chase another Super Bowl.