Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare

Photo: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to baby plans: Source

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly called it quits after five years together.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple, who first fell in love during the pandemic, had been “moving in different directions for a while.”

“They thrived at first, but once they got out [of the pandemic bubble], like many relationships both in the celebrity world and in the real world, something changed,” one source explained.

The source continued. “The way people managed their lives, what they thought was important and everything in between became different. And all that takes a toll.”

Reportedly, White was ready to settle down and start a family after retiring from professional snowboarding following the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Dobrev, on the other hand, was focused on pursuing her acting career and wanted to see where it could take her.

“Shaun is retired and was very ready for marriage and kids,” the insider noted.

“Nina was on board to a point, but her career is very important to her. At the same time, Shaun was gearing up to be a father and embracing life as an entrepreneur after snowboarding,” they continued.

Ultimately, the source claimed that their diverging timelines proved too much.

“As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn’t come together on a common goal — and that was the strain on their relationship,” the source added in conclusion.