 
Geo News

Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare

Insider shared the real reason why Nina Dobrev and Shaun White called it quits

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Photo: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to baby plans: Source
Photo: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to baby plans: Source

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly called it quits after five years together. 

According to the Daily Mail, the couple, who first fell in love during the pandemic, had been “moving in different directions for a while.”

“They thrived at first, but once they got out [of the pandemic bubble], like many relationships both in the celebrity world and in the real world, something changed,” one source explained. 

The source continued. “The way people managed their lives, what they thought was important and everything in between became different. And all that takes a toll.”

Reportedly, White was ready to settle down and start a family after retiring from professional snowboarding following the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. 

Dobrev, on the other hand, was focused on pursuing her acting career and wanted to see where it could take her.

“Shaun is retired and was very ready for marriage and kids,” the insider noted. 

“Nina was on board to a point, but her career is very important to her. At the same time, Shaun was gearing up to be a father and embracing life as an entrepreneur after snowboarding,” they continued. 

Ultimately, the source claimed that their diverging timelines proved too much. 

“As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn’t come together on a common goal — and that was the strain on their relationship,” the source added in conclusion.

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe video
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe
Taylor Swift set to provide evidence to Justin Baldoni's team in Blake Lively case
Taylor Swift set to provide evidence to Justin Baldoni's team in Blake Lively case
Margot Robbie honors Armani legacy with daring dress days after designer's funeral
Margot Robbie honors Armani legacy with daring dress days after designer's funeral
Ruston Kelly breaks free from past shadows in new album
Ruston Kelly breaks free from past shadows in new album
Ryan Phillippe gets honest about son Deacon's career
Ryan Phillippe gets honest about son Deacon's career
Mark Consuelos has hilarious on-air vow renewal with Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos has hilarious on-air vow renewal with Kelly Ripa
Mariah Carey signs up for stunning upcoming show
Mariah Carey signs up for stunning upcoming show