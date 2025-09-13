Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source

Photo: Bruce Willis' family believes his end is near: Report

Bruce Willis' heartbreaking battle with dementia has reportedly taken a grim new turn.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the 70-year-old Die Hard star has lost nearly all independence.

“He can no longer speak or read, struggles to walk, and doesn’t recognize the faces of his loved ones,” the insider revealed.

Reportedly, insiders have confided that his family now believes the actor may be nearing the end of his life.

Meanwhile, Willis' wife, Emma Heming, recently disclosed that he has been moved into a smaller home to be closer to caretakers as his condition continues to deteriorate.

“It’s been devastating for the family to see this vibrant man they love so much lose the ability to communicate or move, and essentially lose himself,” the source shared.

“He cannot bathe, dress, or groom himself. He can’t eat and needs someone to spoon-feed him. He’s totally reliant on caretakers now,” they continued.

Loved ones, the insider added, fear the worst. “They’ve had to accept that the end is near. There is no cure, no treatment to stop or slow this terrible disease.”