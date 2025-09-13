Emmys 2025 host Nate Bargatze reveals best advice he received for big night

Nate Bargatze receives advices ahead of hosting Emmys 2025 for the first time

Nate Bargatze, who is set to host Emmys for the first time, has opened up about the advice he received from former hosts.

Speaking with People Magazine, Nate shared his feelings ahead of the big night, saying, “I feel good. I don't want to blow it.”

Nate revealed, “I've asked a lot of advice. So I talked to [Jimmy] Kimmel and Conan [O'Brien] and Nikki Glazer and just seeing what they say.”

Adding, “There's a lot of people I know I can go to trust and be like, ‘Hey, is this going the way it's supposed to go?’ … So you really just got to rely on everybody that's around you. And I think we put a great team together.”

Moreover, Nate went on to reveal the best advice he received, which was from Jimmy Kimmel.

He shared, “Jimmy Kimmel told me to sit down when you're not on stage, when you're not out on camera.”

“He goes, ‘Make sure you sit down.’ So I think that's pretty good. He said it in a way where it felt like it's more important advice than I might've thought it would, but I'm going to learn that night,” the comedian added.

This comes after Nate Bargatze expressed about what an honour it is to host the 2025 Emmys.

He said in a statement, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show.”

“And I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” he added.