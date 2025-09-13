 
Geo News

Why Liam Hemsworth's family fell for Gabriella Brooks instantly? Source

By
September 13, 2025

How Liam Hemsworth found calm after chaos in Gabriella Brooks?
Liam Hemsworth's family is already in love with his fiancee Gabriella Brooks.

A source privy to People revealed that the 35-year-old actor's close ones have been pushing him to propose Brooks "for a while"

His family has "loved" the 29-year-old model from the first day they met her.

"His family loved her right away. She's very sweet and genuine," the insider told the outlet.

"Their relationship is relaxed and incredibly special. His family has been telling him for a while that he should propose," the source continued.

One of the key players in Liam and Brooks' love story was that they both "grew up in Australia"

"Liam was coming out the marriage with Miley when he met Gabriella," the tipster noted, adding they "were introduced by friends."

"He really liked her right away, but he was also hesitant to be in a relationship so soon after his separation."

The actor previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus in December 2018 after an on and off romance for over a decade. However, in less than a year they filed for divorce in August 2019.

Liam and Brooks first met in December of 2019 one both before his divorce was finalized in January of next year.

"They plan on getting married in Australia," the bird chirped.

