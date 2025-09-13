Why Liam Hemsworth was hesitant to love again after Miley Cyrus?

How Miley Cyrus' split led Liam Hemsworth to Gabriella Brooks?

Liam Hemsworth found Gabriella Brooks after his heartbreak with ex wife Miley Cyrus.

Following five years of relationship, Gabriella and the 35-year-old actor announced their engagement in an Instagram post on 12th September.

However, Liam took his time to make his romance official with Gabriella after his separation from the popstar.

"Liam was coming out the marriage with Miley when he met Gabriella," a source told People.

For the unversed, Liam and Brooks first met in December of 2019 one month both before his divorce was finalized in January of 2020.

"He really liked her right away, but he was also hesitant to be in a relationship so soon after his separation," the insider continued.

"They both grew up in Australia and were introduced by friends," the tipster added.

Moreover, Liams' "family loved her right away. She's very sweet and genuine."

"Their relationship is relaxed and incredibly special. His family has been telling him for a while that he should propose," the insider revealed.

One of the key players in Liam and Gabriella's love story was "their similar backgrounds and love for that laid-back beach life."

"They plan on getting married in Australia," the tattler added.