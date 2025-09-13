Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter

Nina Dobrev dropped a cryptic video days before Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev spilled subtle hints before calling off her engagement to Shaun White.

Following five years of a highly publicized relationship, Nina and Shaun repotedly ended their relationship.

Days before their split reported on September 12, Nina dropped a fiery TikTok aimed at "fixing men" which led fans to speculate any ongoing relationship troubles.

In the clip, the Vampire Diaries alum can be seen lip-syncing the audio, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don't like you?" a woman voice came.

The actress mouthed the response, "With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my a**."

"What's your advice for women trying to fix their man?" another question can be heard.

"Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a d**n construction crew," Nina lip-synced.

In the caption of the post with a tractor, hammer, and construction worker emojis.

At the time the video was posted, the news of the pair's breakup had not been broken.

Now, fans rushed to the comment section after their split and one commented, "Well this video makes sense now after the split news."

"Is this her telling us why they broke up?" another penned.

For the unversed, Nina and Shaun began dating in 2020 and the former pro snowboarder popped the question back in October 2024.

A source told People, "The split was mutual and made with love and a deep respect for one another."