Dwayne Johnson reveals hardest moment filming with Emily Blunt

'The Smashing Machine' hits theaters of October 3

September 13, 2025

Dwayne Johnson recalled an "emotionally rocking" scene with Emily Blunt in new movie The Smashing Machine.

Ahead of the screening of the Benny Safdie-directed film in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 11, the WWE star and the Devil Wears Prada star talked about filming an intense confrontation scene that left them shaken for 90 minutes.

For the unversed Dwayne and Emily plays MMA and UFC fighter Mark Kerr and his now ex-wife Dawn Staples, respectively.

Explaining the confrontation scene between their characters, Dwayne shared he pushed Emily to the ground, “I used to throw around 300-pound men for a living in the wrestling ring, or I’d get my ass kicked really. So I’m used to breaking physical space and holding on, of course, like Mark too as well.”

“But when I held Emily in that scene and I grabbed her, and we went immediately down to the floor … I’ve never felt anything like that in my life," he continued. "To hold another human being, a woman, and the last place she wants to be is to be held. What women who go through that kind of trauma, it really emotionally rocked me. I’ll never forget that.”

The filming of the intense scene made them "completely exhausted.”

“I think we were nervous. I get very scared before those scenes because I think you know you’re going to have to kind of go elsewhere with an intensity that is like how, when, in what way?” Emily noted

“There was nothing technical around us, so it really was just screaming at each other in the kitchen,” she added

