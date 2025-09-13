 
Harry Styles earns Lenny Kravitz's trust in Zoe romance rumors: Source

Lenny Kravitz gave Harry Styles rare approval amid Zoe romance buzz

Web Desk
September 13, 2025

Harry Styles has won over Lenny Kravitz while having "more than casual" bond with daughter Zoe Kravitz.

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the rocker dad gave green light to Zoe's One Direction beau after they met for lunch in New York.

"Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry." the insider told the outlet. "From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family."

"Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light," the source continued.

"Lenny's not the type to rave, but the vibe was that he was comfortable with Harry and for Lenny, that says a lot," the tipster noted

"At the end of the day, what matters most to him is seeing Zoë with someone who really appreciates her," the tattler added. "He’s not the type to meddle, and from the way friends saw it, if Harry keeps treating Zoë this way, Lenny’s all for it.”

The pair's romance rumors first sparked when Harry and Zoe were reportedly spotted arm-in-arm in Rome in August and were previously seen “snogging like teenagers” at a London restaurant just days earlier.

