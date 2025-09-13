Massachusetts songwriter shares experience of co-writing song with Taylor Swift

Robert Ellis Orrall, a Massachusetts songwriter, has revealed that he began writing songs after being inspired by Taylor Swift.

Speaking to CBS, the 50-year-old actor shared that he met the pop star decades ago, when she was about to write her debut studio album.

"I am a songwriter, because that's why I started trying to be a musician, because I wanted to write songs," said Robert.

Talking about his first encounter with Taylor, the songwriter said, "She was 13, 14, 15 [and was on] RCA. She was originally on RCA, a lot of people don't know that she was on RCA."

"And then they wanted me to write with her so we wrote and then she had fun," he added, referring to the singer's song, I'm Only Me When I'm with You.

Later in the interview, Robert also praised Taylor, saying, "I've written with a lot of young people, but she was pretty extraordinary."

"Her confidence...she just had a thing. And I told her dad, when he came to pick her up, your daughter's gonna sell 300 million on her first record, and I was wrong, I was off by like 7 million," he added.

For those unversed, Robert also wrote songs for Lindsay Lohan. He penned the track Ultimate for the movie, Freaky Friday.

"Disney got in touch with me and said we wanna use 'Ultimate' in 'Freakier Friday,'" he said.

Robert shared that he's still making music with his band. In 2024, he released an album, Wrong Thing.