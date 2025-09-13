Louis Partridge reveals how he feels about being known as Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend

Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge's relationship with his girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, is still going strong.

The Enola Holmes actor opened up about his relationship with the Deja Vu singer in an interview with Variety published on Friday.

Partridge said that he is "very happy" with Rodrigo. Speaking to his title of "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo," the 22-year-old actor said that he's proud to be known as her boyfriend.

"I’m very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world," added the House of Guinness star.

Later in the interview, Partridge also shared how he felt when Rodrigo gave her a shoutout during her performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival in June.

The moment occurred when the 22-year-old songstress introduced her track, So American, and told the audience that she "wrote this next song when I was falling in love with this boy from London."

Partridge told the outlet that he didn't know his shoutout was coming, but it was "such a treat."

The Lost Girls star also praised Rodrigo's performance at the musical festival.

"I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale," Partridge wrote on his Instagram.

"She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry," he added.

For those unversed, Partridge and Rodrigo first ignited dating rumors in October 2023 when they were seen spending time together in London.