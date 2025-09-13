Kerry Washington makes surprising confession about THIS habit

Kerry Washington reveals why reads online platform’s comments

Kerry Washington has opened up about a reason why she reads her social media account’s comments.

During an interview with InStyle, the Knives Out actress candidly discussed how she built the habit of reading comments on her post.

Sharing her reason, the Hollywood actress said, “I think it is a really important way to stay connected."

Recalling when she started paying attention to comments, she continued, “I used to [say]: ‘I don’t read the comments. I can’t read the comments.’ I don’t know when that changed. Maybe in COVID? If you don’t read the comments, you’re not in community.”

Referring to the type of content she shared on her account, Washington told the outlet, “I try to engage and be aware of the general tone of stuff and express gratitude and likes at times when I see something that makes me smile.”

“I put a lot of thought into it because my social media is where I’m communicating things that matter to me. We want it to be a place of fun and inspiration,” she explained.

However, the 48-year-old actress avoids posting pictures of her children, Isabelle Amarachi and Caleb Kelechi, and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, on social media.

"It was very hard at the beginning. I'd look at a picture of my kid and send it to my mother: 'This picture has to be in the world, but I don't want to post it!' Our kids get to be who they are, not who the world has decided they are," she admitted.

"I feel like we are more protective of our real truth. That's not for public consumption,” Kerry Washington added before signing off.