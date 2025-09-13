 
Geo News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's wife opens up about her identity after his death

Nearly two months after Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death, his wife Tenisha Warner publicly confirmed her identity and announced the launch of a major new project

By
Syeda Zahra Shamil
|

September 13, 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife opens up about her identity after his death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife opens up about her identity after his death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife, Tenisha Warner, has publicly confirmed her identity for the first time, nearly two months after the beloved actor’s drowning death at age 54.

On Friday, Tenisha shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a never-before-seen wedding photo, marking both the couple’s 2017 anniversary and the launch of two new initiatives, the Warner Family Foundation and River & Ember, a project created with their daughter.

In regards to this, she wrote, “Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time. I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream.”

According to her announcement, River & Ember will provide seasonal toolkits to help parents guide children through grief and emotional challenges, while the Warner Family Foundation will award college scholarships to aspiring artists.

The Cosby Show star died on July 20 while vacationing in Costa Rica, after being swept away by a strong current while swimming with his 8-year-old daughter. 

Though pulled from the water, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

In May, just weeks before his passing, Warner reflected on his legacy in an interview, saying, “I will be able to leave this earth knowing — and people knowing — that I was a good person.”

Did Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to cheating? Source spills
Did Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to cheating? Source spills
William Shatner plans to remarry his ex-wife at 94: 'Didn't have a choice'
William Shatner plans to remarry his ex-wife at 94: 'Didn't have a choice'
Vernon Kay hits back at age critics over nightclub visits
Vernon Kay hits back at age critics over nightclub visits
Sharon Osbourne shares special message for fans following Ozzy's death
Sharon Osbourne shares special message for fans following Ozzy's death
Ncuti Gatwa reveals ‘magical time' on ‘Doctor Who' despite exit
Ncuti Gatwa reveals ‘magical time' on ‘Doctor Who' despite exit
Sheinelle Jones thanks fans in emotional clip after TODAY comeback
Sheinelle Jones thanks fans in emotional clip after TODAY comeback
Rolling Stones new album gets exciting update
Rolling Stones new album gets exciting update
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret for maintaining privacy
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret for maintaining privacy