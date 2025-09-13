Katie Price's beau JJ Slater spills beans on their relationship: Report

Katie Price’s boyfriend JJ Slater has spoken out about their relationship, insisting the couple are “growing together” despite weeks of speculation over a possible split.

The 33-year-old Married At First Sight star, who has been dating Price since February 2024, told the Daily Star that life with the former glamour model has been “full on” but rewarding.

In regards to this, he said, “Meeting Kate has been the best thing to come out of all of this. We’re just focused on building something together and growing as a couple.”

Over the past 18 months, the pair have faced repeated rumors of break-ups, often fueled by their activity, and absences, on social media.

In May, fans speculated they had ended things after both deleted pictures of each other from Instagram.

Slater also revealed he has been busy expanding his business ventures, including relaunching a clothing brand and becoming a partner in a car showroom and leasing company.

The couple’s private life was further thrust into the spotlight this week when Price revealed several of her sphynx kittens had fallen seriously ill.

Posting on Snapchat, the 47-year-old said JJ had rushed the kittens to emergency vets after they were found limp and unwell.

While their mother, Doris, has shown signs of recovery, the kittens remained under veterinary care.

Price has long faced criticism over her treatment of animals, with several of her pets, including dogs, cats, and a horse, dying in recent years.

Animal charities have previously called for her to be banned from owning pets, a move she has resisted, claiming the incidents were due to bad luck rather than neglect.

Despite the challenges, Price and Slater continue to present a united front.

Slater said, “Between my relationship, my businesses, my friends, and my family, life’s been pretty full on — but in a really good way.”