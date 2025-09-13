Michael Douglas lifts the curtain on first weird meeting with Drew Barrymore

Michael Douglas drops bombshell revelation about Drew Barrymore

Michael Douglas recently revealed Drew Barrymore served him at a New York City restaurant in the 1980s.

On the Wednesday, September 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 80-year-old actor and film producer, along with his son Cameron Douglas, illuminated the show.

At the show, Michael reminisced about meeting the host for the first time when she was employed at the New York City restaurant at the age of just 11.

Calling to mind, he began, "I'm in a restaurant called Columbus, and this is back in the early '80s. It was a real hot restaurant, the hot spot up in the Upper West Side on Columbus Avenue."

"And we're heading there one night, and this waitress comes over to serve me, and it's this 11-year-old young lady here," the Wall Street star continued.

In addition, Michael went on to recall what Barrymore said to him during their first interaction. He shared, "[She said,] 'Hi, can I help you, please?' I said, 'Well, is it past your bedtime?'”

Notably, the Ant-Man actor admitted he did not think a tween would be serving him at a New York City restaurant but he jokingly admitted Barrymore was “incredible” in her job.