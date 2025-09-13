Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source

Photo: Emma Heming believes her girls should not see father Bruce Willis on death bed: Source

Bruce Willis' heartbreaking battle with dementia has taken a grim new turn.

As per RadarOnline.com, an insider close to his family established that they now believe the actor may be nearing the end of his life.

A spy confided that the 70-year-old Die Hard legend has lost nearly all independence.

“He can no longer speak or read, struggles to walk, and doesn't recognize the faces of his loved ones,” the insider revealed.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming, recently disclosed that he has been moved into a smaller home to be closer to caretakers as his condition continues to deteriorate.

Reportedly, Heming made this a decision with the full support of Willis' family, who have praised her strength during the ordeal.

“Emma is at the other house with Bruce every day, but when she needs a break, she leaves it to the caretakers, who are skilled at this kind of thing, and goes home to rest and take care of her family,” the source explained.

“There’s also a feeling that the younger girls, Mabel and Evelyn, shouldn’t see some of this. It’s not pretty,” they continued and signed off from the chat.