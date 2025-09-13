 
Geo News

Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source

Bruce Willis reportedly has been shifted to another home amid dementia battles

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Photo: Emma Heming believes her girls should not see father Bruce Willis on death bed: Source
Photo: Emma Heming believes her girls should not see father Bruce Willis on death bed: Source

Bruce Willis' heartbreaking battle with dementia has taken a grim new turn. 

As per RadarOnline.com, an insider close to his family established that they now believe the actor may be nearing the end of his life.

A spy confided that the 70-year-old Die Hard legend has lost nearly all independence. 

“He can no longer speak or read, struggles to walk, and doesn't recognize the faces of his loved ones,” the insider revealed.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming, recently disclosed that he has been moved into a smaller home to be closer to caretakers as his condition continues to deteriorate. 

Reportedly, Heming made this a decision with the full support of Willis' family, who have praised her strength during the ordeal.

“Emma is at the other house with Bruce every day, but when she needs a break, she leaves it to the caretakers, who are skilled at this kind of thing, and goes home to rest and take care of her family,” the source explained.

 “There’s also a feeling that the younger girls, Mabel and Evelyn, shouldn’t see some of this. It’s not pretty,” they continued and signed off from the chat.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's wife opens up about her identity after his death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's wife opens up about her identity after his death
William Shatner plans to remarry his ex-wife at 94: 'Didn't have a choice'
William Shatner plans to remarry his ex-wife at 94: 'Didn't have a choice'
Vernon Kay hits back at age critics over nightclub visits
Vernon Kay hits back at age critics over nightclub visits
Sharon Osbourne shares special message for fans following Ozzy's death
Sharon Osbourne shares special message for fans following Ozzy's death
Ncuti Gatwa reveals ‘magical time' on ‘Doctor Who' despite exit
Ncuti Gatwa reveals ‘magical time' on ‘Doctor Who' despite exit
Sheinelle Jones thanks fans in emotional clip after TODAY comeback
Sheinelle Jones thanks fans in emotional clip after TODAY comeback
Rolling Stones new album gets exciting update
Rolling Stones new album gets exciting update
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret for maintaining privacy
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret for maintaining privacy