Cardi B teams up with daughter at NY Fashion Week

Cardi B made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week on Friday night, arriving at the Alexander Wang show with her eight-year-old daughter Kulture in matching outfits.

The Grammy-winning rapper wore a voluminous fur skirt and coordinating jacket, while Kulture sported a nearly identical skirt without the wrap, as per Daily Mail.

The pair posed confidently on the red carpet before taking their seats by the runway.

The outing comes less than two weeks after Cardi was cleared in a civil assault case, where she had been accused of attacking a security guard during her pregnancy with Kulture in 2018.

A Los Angeles jury sided with the star, ending a $24 million lawsuit that had drawn widespread attention.

Cardi, who shares Kulture, son Wave, four, and daughter Blossom, one, with ex-husband Offset, is also ramping up promotion for her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, due September 19.

She recently turned heads by selling physical copies of the record on New York City streets and announcing a limited “courtroom edition” inspired by her high-profile trial, as per the outlet.

Despite swirling speculation that she may be expecting a fourth child, the rapper appeared in high spirits at Fashion Week, proudly sharing the spotlight with her eldest daughter.