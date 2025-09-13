Dua Lipa shares sneak-peek of her weekend amid house hunt with fiancé

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into her glamorous weekend, sharing Instagram snaps on Saturday of herself in a chic red co-ord during a night out with friends.

The 30-year-old pop star sipped martinis after dinner before shifting gears the next morning with a yoga session, showcasing her flexibility in a series of challenging poses.

Offstage, Lipa and her fiancé, actor Callum Turner are reportedly searching for a luxury property in Spain, as per Daily Mail's claims.

The couple, who became engaged in June, are said to be considering mansions in Marbella and Andalucía, with price tags ranging between £3 million and £9 million, as per the outlet.

Sources suggest the pair are seeking a retreat that offers both “peace and tranquillity” and enough space to host family and friends.

The house hunt marks another milestone in their relationship following news that the duo recently launched a joint production company, TwentyTwo Films Limited.