Kate Middleton hailed as 'classy' by rugby players

Kate Middleton drew praise from England rugby stars after attending the Women’s Rugby World Cup on September 6, with players describing her as “classy,” “lovely” and highly supportive of women’s sport.

During a podcast hosted by Mo Hunt and Chelcee Grimes, England internationals Zoe Aldcroft and Alex Matthews reflected on their encounter with the princess, who serves as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

“She was very open, calm … just a woman,” they said during the conversation, adding that the royal spoke warmly about the growth of women’s sport and the importance of visibility for younger generations.

The players said Kate “was such a classy woman,” noting how approachable and talkative she was throughout the meeting.

Since becoming RFU patron in 2022, the Princess of Wales has attended training sessions and high-profile matches, encouraging female participation in a sport traditionally dominated by men.

The players said her presence at the World Cup helped boost morale among athletes and sent a message of recognition for women competing at the highest level.