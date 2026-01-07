Prince William causes panic after breaking strict royal protocol

Prince William may be the heir to the British throne but he is also a doting father to three children with his wife Kate Middleton, and his latest move proves that he is a father first.

The Prince of Wales returned to London following their winter break as the schools are set to reopen soon for his children. In a latest video shared on Tuesday, William was seen heading towards his home in Kensington Palace.

However, eagle-eyed fans were shocked to learn that Prince William had violated a strict royal protocol in the royal family as Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen following closely behind.

The protocol dictates that to preserve the line of succession, the future monarchs are not supposed to travel in the same planes and helicopters. Accidents do happen and this is considered a prudent measure observed even during the time of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

William was 12 when he was longer allowed to fly together with Charles. Meanwhile, George will be 13 this year but he continues to travel with the family.

“Why are the heirs flying together,” one user pointed out.

Another genuinely concerned user shared, “I’m very shocked that Prince William flew with Prince George. Didn’t think they was allowed to fly together [heart emoji]”

There were others who felt the same way, “Thought they couldn’t fly together.”

Another echoed, “I thought heirs to the throne were not allowed to be in helicopter or plane at the same time.”

One user insisted that Prince Harry was still in the in the line of succession, hence the measures are needed.

“Until they get Henry out of the line of succession they need to stop flying together until”.

There hasn’t been any acknowledgement of the matter from official sources. It remains to be seen if Palace would officially release a statement about it.