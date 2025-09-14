Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source

Photo: Nicola Peltz demands apology from Victoria Beckham: Source

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have reportedly moved on from family drama.

According to RadarOnline.com, Nicola Peltz has been adamant in her conviction that she would not reconcile with Victoria Beckham at any cost.

An insider also shared that the actress has issued her final condition for reconciliation and has established that if Victoria wants any real reconciliation, she must issue a direct apology to her.

"Nicola is willing to keep things polite in public, but privately she won't pretend," the spy confided.

In addition to this, the source remarked, "Unless Victoria owns up to being unfair, Nicola has no desire to reconcile."

Apart from this drama, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have made it clear that they do not need anyone's approval to live the life they want with their secret vow renewal ceremony without any member of the Beckham clan.

With this move, the Lola actress reportedly delivered a message to her fashion designer mother-in-law by wearing her mother’s wedding dress, as per a previous RadarOnline.com report.

"Nicola was fully aware every element would be scrutinized, and choosing her mother's dress was deliberate," the spy confided. It looked romantic at first glance, but it also made clear this was her occasion, on her family's turf, with no place for Victoria in the picture," they concluded.