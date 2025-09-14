 
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in the last week of August

September 14, 2025

Taylor Swift is now happily engaged to Travis Kelce. 

As SWIFTIES will know, Kelce announced his engagement with Swift, also 35, on 26th August 2025.

Reportedly, the footballer had been planning the proposal for while, as per a close pal of the tight-end, PEOPLE Magazine reported. 

Sharing rare details, Travis' pal Andrew Santino while speaking on his podcast, Pardon My Take, recalled the NFL star telling his close friends about his plans.

Santino began, “We had golf together in like April or May, and yeah, he said he was doing it. But he didn't say when." 

He continued, “But I don't pry."

"We didn't talk about it.," he added while noting, "He's brought something up about it, and then I never asked again.” 

Santino added that he was “stoked” for the couple after hearing of the big news and “We just FaceTimed them to say congrats.” 

However, Santino was not so sure that he would be invited to the wedding and said, “I don’t think I got that invite.” 

"I'm not on that list, dude. Travis is my boy, I love him to death, [but] I highly doubt it," he explained. 

Before signing off, he expressed, "Maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite.” 

