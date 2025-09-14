 
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly no beef with her former assistant Brittney Marie Jones. 

As fan will be aware, Kelly's ex-husband dated Jones, Kelly's assistant, following his split with the songbird.

Reportedly, Blackstock, who died on 7th August 2025, and Jones had been living together at his home in Butte, Montana, per RadarOnline.com

However, the only thing which stung Clarkson was that her name was snubbed during Blackstock's obituary while Jones was praised as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business."

Now, a source dished detailed overview of Clarkson and Blackstock's marriage and called Kelly's late husband's relationship with her ex-assistant just "the icing on the cake of the disappointment" Clarkson felt.

"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her," stated the source while noting, "He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."

However, the source maintained that Clarkson "doesn't blame" her former assistant, Jones, for their fall out.

The American Idol winner's number-one objective was protecting her children, and "Kelly knew that Brittney wasn't going to be a problem with her and her kids – there was never a misunderstanding between them," the source concluded. 

